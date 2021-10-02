15 YEARS AGO: Kyndell Highland helps lift University High to volleyball victory

5 years ago (2016): Goals by Mitchell Chaffee and Wyatt Kalynuk less than two minutes into the second period sparked the Bloomington Thunder to their first win of the season, a 4-1 decision over Cedar Rapids before a crowd of 1,047 at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.
15 years ago (2006): Kyndell Highland recorded a match-high 13 kills to lead the University High volleyball team to a 25-14, 23-25, 25-13 nonconference victory over Lexington.
25 years ago (1996): Normal Community’s Curt Bilyeau scored with 3 minutes, 46 seconds remaining to give the Ironmen a 2-2 tie with Normal West in Big 12 Conference boys soccer.
50 years ago (1971): Third-string quarterback Steve Hagenbruch directed Illinois State University to a last-second 21-18 victory over Southwest Missouri State College in Springfield, Mo. Bill Lewis carried 27 times for 141 of the Redbirds’ 212 yards rushing.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.