15 YEARS AGO: Kyle English sparks U High to Class AA boys regional golf title

5 years ago (2016): Patrick Kiley hit a home run and JT Welch allowed one run over six innings as Normal Epiphany downed Joliet St. Paul, 4-1, to win the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 1A state baseball championship at East Peoria’s EastSide Centre.

15 years ago (2006): Sophomore Kyle English fired a 4-under-par 68 to lead defending state champion University High to a 294 total and the Class AA Pontiac Regional golf title at Pontiac Elks Country Club.

25 years ago (1996): Central Catholic’s Katherine Petersen won the Intercity Girls Golf Tournament with a 36-hole of 172 at the ISU Golf Course. Molly Eckols, runner-up by three strokes, led Normal West to the team title.

50 years ago (1971): Grover Cleveland Alexander, who pitched for the Cubs and Cardinals among other teams in the Major Leagues and recorded 90 career shutouts, was a former member of the Galesburg entry in the I-M League in which Clinton and Lincoln held membership.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

