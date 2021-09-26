15 YEARS AGO: Kristin Petrinec leads 21-1 Bloomington past Mount Pulaski in volleyball

5 years ago (2016): A person well-known to Bloomington-Normal basketball fans will guide the latest entry into the Twin Cities’ pro sports scene. Anthony Slack has been named coach of the Bloomington Express, the Midwest Professional Basketball Association franchise that is relocating to U.S. Cellular Coliseum for the upcoming season.

15 years ago (2006): Senior Kristin Petrinec had seven kills, five blocks and eight service points to help Bloomington improve its volleyball record to 21-1 with a 25-23, 25-21 victory over Mount Pulaski.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington High School graduate Billy Dicken, the starting football quarterback at Purdue, has a fractured sternum and will be out of action two to four weeks.

50 years ago (1971): Doc Morgan is still at the top of his game, demonstrated with a 5-over-par 69 and a three-stroke victory in the Bloomington-Normal Senior Men’s City Golf Tournament. The title was the sixth straight for Morgan.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

