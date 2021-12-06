15 YEARS AGO: Kristi Cirone leads Illinois State women past unbeaten Ball State

5 years ago (2016): Offensive lineman and Twin City native DT Thornton will return to the Bloomington Edge for the 2017 season. Thornton, a Normal West graduate who played two seasons at Eureka College, played seven games at center and right guard last year in his first season with the Edge.

15 years ago (2006): Kristi Cirone netted 19 of her season-high 25 points in the second half to lead Illinois State to an impressive 82-72 win over previously unbeaten Ball State in women’s basketball.

25 years ago (1996): Jason Greene stole the ball at midcourt with 14 seconds left and sank a free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining to give Bloomington a 43-42 basketball victory over Mattoon.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State got the jump on Southwest Missouri State at the outset and it was never a ball game, as the Redbirds rolled to a 99-79 victory at Horton Fieldhouse. Always reliable Doug Collins tallied 28 points, followed by Ron De Vries, the tall blonde from Detroit, with 22.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

