 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Kristi Cirone helps Illinois State move into tie for MVC women's lead

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Keith Walder paced a balanced Eureka attack with 12 points as the host Hornets claimed an HOIC victory over GCMS, 49-46. Jake Bachman added 10 points for Eureka, while Mitchell McNutt led GCMS with 16.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State’s women moved into a tie for the Missouri Valley Conference lead with a 65-48 victory over Missouri State. Sophomore Kristi Cirone was 5 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc and scored 19 points.

25 years ago (1997): Prairie Central went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter to beat Lexington, 62-45, in the U High Class A Girls Regional. Jennifer Hofman had 14 points for the Hawks and Jaimie Mack added 12.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean Gravlin ranks second in field goal percentage and is tied for 11th in scoring in District 20 NAIA competition. Gravlin has averaged 20.4 points per game and is shooting 57 percent from the field.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News