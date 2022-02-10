15 YEARS AGO: Kristi Cirone helps Illinois State move into tie for MVC women's lead

5 years ago (2017): Keith Walder paced a balanced Eureka attack with 12 points as the host Hornets claimed an HOIC victory over GCMS, 49-46. Jake Bachman added 10 points for Eureka, while Mitchell McNutt led GCMS with 16.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State’s women moved into a tie for the Missouri Valley Conference lead with a 65-48 victory over Missouri State. Sophomore Kristi Cirone was 5 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc and scored 19 points.

25 years ago (1997): Prairie Central went on a 14-2 run in the third quarter to beat Lexington, 62-45, in the U High Class A Girls Regional. Jennifer Hofman had 14 points for the Hawks and Jaimie Mack added 12.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean Gravlin ranks second in field goal percentage and is tied for 11th in scoring in District 20 NAIA competition. Gravlin has averaged 20.4 points per game and is shooting 57 percent from the field.

