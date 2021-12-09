 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Kristen Petrinec lifts No. 15 Bloomington girls past Urbana

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Tyler McCormick led all scorers with 22 points as Ridgeview High School stayed unbeaten with a 58-45 victory over El Paso-Gridley in a Heart of Illinois Conference basketball game at Colfax. Noah Young added 17 points and Jacob Donaldson 11 for the Mustangs.

15 years ago (2006): The No. 15-ranked Bloomington girls basketball team upped its record to 7-0 by downing Urbana, 64-51. Kristin Petrinec led BHS with 15 points, seven blocks and six rebounds.

25 years ago (1996): Normal Community High School graduate Elliott Nott was named the Illinois Wesleyan men’s cross country team’s most valuable performer for the third time in his career.

50 years ago (1971): Dan Rutledge, a 6-foot 6-inch sophomore, will be the starting center for Bloomington High School’s basketball team when the Purple Raiders travel to Urbana. Rutledge is averaged 12 points per game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

