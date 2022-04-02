15 YEARS AGO: Kelly Shulman lifts Normal Community past Normal West in soccer

5 years ago (2017): Freshman Kara Bischoff’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning of the nightcap lifted the Illinois Wesleyan softball team to a doubleheader sweep of North Park in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin season opener for both teams. IWU improves to 14-4 on the season.

15 years ago (2007): Kelly Shulman scored 11 minutes into the second half and the Normal Community High School defense held its ground in a 1-0 win over visiting Normal West in the Intercity Girls Soccer Tournament.

25 years ago (1997): Former Illinois State All-American safety Mike Prior has decided to remain a member of the Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers, signing a two-year contract with the team.

50 years ago (1972): Veteran Illinois Wesleyan baseball coach Jack Horenberger is convinced the Titans will be a bona fide contender for the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship. Horenberger praised freshman centerfielder Jim Filson and shortstop Mike Sprague as bright spots.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

