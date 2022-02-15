 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Kaley Corban's free throw lifts Prairie Central to sectional title

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan senior forward Gabby Weber scored 10 first-half points, including eight straight in one stretch, and finished with a career-high 17 in a 71-56 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Elmhurst at Shirk Center.

15 years ago (2007): Prairie Central freshman Kaley Corban sank a free throw with no time left on the clock as the Hawks edged Central Catholic, 51-50, in the title game of the Fieldcrest Class A Girls Sectional.

25 years ago (1997): Mike Smeltzer sank two free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining in overtime, giving Central Catholic a 56-54 victory over Olympia on the Saints’ Senior Night at Shirk Center.

50 years ago (1972): Tim Westfall, a 6-foot 2-inch senior forward, scored 35 points and pulled down 26 rebounds to lead Wapella High School’s basketball team to a 90-72 Kickapoo Conference victory over Saybrook-Arrowsmith.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News