15 YEARS AGO: Kaley Corban's free throw lifts Prairie Central to sectional title

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan senior forward Gabby Weber scored 10 first-half points, including eight straight in one stretch, and finished with a career-high 17 in a 71-56 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Elmhurst at Shirk Center.

15 years ago (2007): Prairie Central freshman Kaley Corban sank a free throw with no time left on the clock as the Hawks edged Central Catholic, 51-50, in the title game of the Fieldcrest Class A Girls Sectional.

25 years ago (1997): Mike Smeltzer sank two free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining in overtime, giving Central Catholic a 56-54 victory over Olympia on the Saints’ Senior Night at Shirk Center.

50 years ago (1972): Tim Westfall, a 6-foot 2-inch senior forward, scored 35 points and pulled down 26 rebounds to lead Wapella High School’s basketball team to a 90-72 Kickapoo Conference victory over Saybrook-Arrowsmith.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

