15 YEARS AGO: Justin Bocot scores 35 as Bloomington slips past Champaign Central

5 years ago (2017): Abby Feit posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Normal Community downed Normal West, 44-38, in a Big 12 Conference girls basketball game at West. Caelyn Steffens added 10 points for NCHS, while Chloe Wright grabbed eight rebounds.

15 years ago (2007): Justin Bocot scored 23 of Bloomington’s 31 second-half points as BHS held off Champaign Central, 68-66, in a battle of undefeated Big 12 Conference teams. Bocot totaled 35 points.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State center LeRoy Watkins posted the first double-double of his college basketball career with 19 points and 12 rebounds in the Redbirds’ 67-53 victory at Evansville.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State University senior Eric Bates is one of the finest wrestlers in the nation. The University High graduate has won 80 of 89 career matches. “He’s the best wrestler this school has ever had,” said Redbird coach Bob Koehler.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

