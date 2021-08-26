15 YEARS AGO: Jeremy Ried's three goals power Normal Community to soccer wins

5 years ago (2016): Noah Griffin ran for 144 yards and a touchdown and threw a pair of touchdown passes as Clinton opened the season with a 40-22 win over visiting Villa Grove-Heritage. Dalton Whitted had TD catches of 5 and 33 yards and also returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.

15 years ago (2006): Normal Community senior Jeremy Ried scored three goals and assisted on another as the Ironmen beat Manteno 3-1 and shut out Chicago De LaSalle 3-0 to win the Bradley-Bourbonnais All-Area Soccer Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Third-year Chenoa High School football coach Dean Magro appreciates the recognition. He doesn’t quite understand it, though. “A lot of it is based on what we did last year. We haven’t proven anything yet,” said Magro, whose Redbirds landed the No. 1 position in Class 1A Associated Press preseason rankings.

50 years ago (1971): After qualifying for the match play competition, Mike Milligan of Bloomington dropped his first-round match to Doug Todd of Hagerstown, Ind., 3 and 2 and was eliminated from the Western Golf Association’s Junior Golf Championship in Iowa City, Iowa.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

