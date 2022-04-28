15 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan baseball coach Dennis Martel records 500th victory

5 years ago (2017): Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk was named Most Valuable Player for the Bloomington Thunder as the United States Hockey League team announced its end of season awards. Kalynuk, a University of Wisconsin recruit, also received the Top Defenseman and Offensive Defenseman awards.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois Wesleyan baseball coach Dennis Martel notched his 500th career victory and the Titans clinched the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship by sweeping Augustana, 4-2 and 13-4.

25 years ago (1997): Joe Godinet struck out 13 and walked one on the way to a one-hit shutout as Clinton defeated Okaw Conference foe Warrensburg-Latham, 1-0, in eight innings. Godinet faced the minimum 24 batters on the contest.

50 years ago (1972): Clinton struck for a pair of runs in the first inning and lefthanded pitcher John Sykes outdueled Central Catholic’s Dave Bradley for a 2-1 Corn Belt Conference victory. Bradley allowed just four hits and struck out nine, while Sykes limited the Saints to four singles, two of the infield variety.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

