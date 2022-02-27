15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Osiris Eldridge named MVC Freshman of the Year

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan’s J.C. Grabarek was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men’s lacrosse defensive player of the week. Grabarek, a sophomore midfielder, was 22 of 31 on faceoffs, handled 18 ground balls and forced one turnover in the Titans 26-11 win over Hendrix College.

15 years ago (2007): Osiris Eldridge became the third Illinois State basketball player to be named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, joining Dan Muller (1995) and Victor Williams (1999).

25 years ago (1997): Normal West’s unbeaten girls basketball team (29-0) thumped Peoria Notre Dame, 70-43, in the title game of the Morton Class AA Sectional. Abby Lewis led West with 20 points.

50 years ago (1972): Trinity Lutheran defeated Epiphany of Normal to claim the championship of its own lightweight basketball tournament. The host school nipped Epiphany, 35-34. Epiphany was the defending champion.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

