15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Matt Miller shoots 1-under 71 to lead Bradley tourney

5 years ago (2016): Molly McGraw poured in a game-high 24 points but the IWU women’s basketball team lost an exhibition game at Division II Quincy University, 69-63. Rebekah Ehresman scored 16 points and notched a team high in both rebounds and steals with eight and 10, respectively.

15 years ago (2006): Senior Matt Miller took the individual lead to pace the Illinois State men’s golf team to first place after the opening day of the Bradley Fall Classic. Miller, a former Normal Community High School star, shot a 1-under-par 71 and has a one-shot lead heading into the final day of the 36-hole tournament.

25 years ago (1996): El Paso High School’s volleyball team rallied from deficits in both games to edge Flanagan, 16-14, 15-13, in the first round of the Lexington Class A Regional tournament. Cindy Uphoff served for 13 points, Carrie Gerth had six kills and Becca Hartke had 10 assists for the Comets.

50 years ago (1971): Mike Schneider scored on a 1-yard run and Dan White kicked the point-after-touchdown to lead Lincoln High School’s football team to a 27-26 come-from-behind homecoming victory over Springfield in a Big 12 Conference game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

