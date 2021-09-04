15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Laurent Robinson earns Gateway offensive player award

5 years ago (2016): The Normal CornBelters head into the offseason with a smile and a milestone victory. In the season finale at the Corn Crib, Normal scored twice in the eighth inning and Francisco Carrillo closed out Florence for a 4-2 win that was the 200th in four seasons for Manager Brooks Carey.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State senior wide receiver Laurent Robinson was selected the Gateway Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Robinson caught nine passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the Redbirds' 24-23 loss to Kansas State.

25 years ago (1996): Green Bay, Wis., All Car pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and handed the Bloomington Hearts a 2-1 loss in the winners bracket semifinals of the ASA National Fastpitch Softball Tournament at Decatur.

50 years ago (1971): Ron Pruitt, Michigan State star and former Bloomington Bobcat, hit .360 with 22 home runs and 84 RBIs while leading Anchorage, Alaska to the National Baseball Congress Tournament championship in Wichita, Kan.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

