From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State women fall to Creighton in MVC Tournament semifinals

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State freshman Derrius Rodgers earned second-team All-American status with a 13th-place finish in the 60-meter dash at NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas. Rodgers had a time of 6.77 seconds to narrowly miss making the finals in the event.

15 years ago (2007): Sixth-seeded Creighton rallied from a late six-point deficit and handed No. 2-seeded Illinois State a bitter 59-56 loss in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1997): Led by sharp-shooting Illinois State recruit Tarise Bryson, No. 4 state-ranked Stephen Decatur (26-0) will face off against No. 5 Lincoln (25-2) in the Lincoln Class AA Sectional.

50 years ago (1972): Marilyn Whitman canned five of seven fourth-period free throws as Illinois State University women’s basketball team survived a second half Central Michigan rally for a 55-49 victory in Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women Midwest Regional Championships.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

