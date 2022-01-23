15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State to name Redbird Arena floor as "Doug Collins Court"

5 years ago (2017): Sophomore forward Tyler Seibring of Elon University, a Normal Community High School graduate, was named Colonial Athletic Association Co-Player of the Week for his performance in the team’s two victories last week. Seibring scored a career-high 25 points against Drexel and followed with 19 points in a win over William & Mary.

15 years ago (2007): The most accomplished and recognized player in Illinois State basketball history is getting his own court. ISU athletics director Sheahon Zenger announced the floor in Redbird Arena will be named “Doug Collins Court” pending approval by the Board of Trustees.

25 years ago (1997): Freshman guard Sarah Bozarth nailed an 18-footer with 3 seconds remaining to lift El Paso past host Tremont, 31-29, in Midstate Conference girls basketball action.

50 years ago (1972): The appearance of top-seeded Lexington and a rematch of last year’s championship contest between Hopedale and McLean-Waynesville-Armington highlight action in the 62nd McLean County Basketball Tournament as it resumes tonight at Illinois Wesleyan’s Fred Young Fieldhouse.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

