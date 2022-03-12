 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State to entertain Rice in WNIT first-round game

5 years ago (2017): Pat Mollo drove in the go-ahead run with a ninth-inning double as Illinois Wesleyan rallied for a 10-8 victory over Keene State at Auburndale, Fla. Mollo had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.

15 years ago (2007): The fun is far from over for Illinois State’s women’s basketball team, which learned that it will host Rice in a first-round Women’s National Invitational Tournament game at Redbird Arena. Head coach Robin Pingeton praised the work of ISU administrators for making a bid to host.

25 years ago (1997): Miami, ranked 16th in the nation, snapped the Illinois State baseball team’s four-game winning streak with a 17-3 victory in Coral Gables, Fla. Starter Jason Karnuth (1-1) took the loss for ISU, giving up six earned runs in three innings.

50 years ago (1972): John Hoffman and Terry Haines of Illinois State University’s trampoline club took second and third places, respectively, in the Mid-American Trampoline Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

