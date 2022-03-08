15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State sophomore Kristi Cirone takes MVC Player of Year award

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 years ago (2017): Dazon Farris led a punishing transition game with 18 points and No. 4-ranked Bloomington routed Rock Falls, 76-46, in a Class 3A Peoria Sectional semifinal game at Bradley’s Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State’s Kristi Cirone became only the fourth sophomore in Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball history to earn the league’s Player of the Year award. Cirone is a Chicago Resurrection High School product.

25 years ago (1997): Bryan Crabtree’s 10-foot jumper from the baseline with eight seconds remaining gave Illinois Wesleyan a heart-stopping 54-53 victory over Rose-Hulman in the NCAA Midwest Region Division III final.

50 years ago (1972): Using a four-man box zone with man-to-man coverage on Chiddix’s Randy Smithson, Urbana held the Charger’s leading scorer to 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as Chiddix got its offense running in the last 44 seconds to take a 66-58 victory in the championship game of the Class A (Heavyweight) State Grade School Basketball Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

