15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State softball player Kara Nelson named MVC Player of the Year

5 years ago (2017): Tate Walcott won the 100, 200 and long jump for the hosts in the Ridgeview Invitational at Colfax. Ridgeview’s Mason Burr swept the hurdles events for the Mustangs, who finished second behind Salt Fork in the team competition.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State freshman softball player Kara Nelson led the Missouri Valley Conference with a robust .412 batting average and was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

25 years ago (1997): Golfing legend Arnold Palmer will join PGA Tour veteran D.A. Weibring for the Redbird Weibring Classic, which will take place at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, designed by Palmer.

50 years ago (1972): Ron Halliday, Dave Bergman and Rich Olson stroked home runs to lead Illinois State to a 6-5 victory over Illinois Wesleyan at Redbird Field. The Redbirds ran their record to 20-9, while Wesleyan fell to 10-13.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

