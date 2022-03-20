15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State introduces Tim Jankovich as head men's basketball coach

5 years ago (2017): Despite amassing an 18-point lead late in the first half, Illinois State fell to Central Florida, 63-62, in a National Invitational Tournament second-round game. “I feel we just let up, that’s all,” said ISU senior Tony Wills.

15 years ago (2007): Tim Jankovich was officially introduced as Illinois State’s 18th head men’s basketball coach. The 47-year-old Jankovich replaced Porter Moser, who was fired after four seasons.

25 years ago (1997): Nathan Knuffman and John Pasley combined on a six-hitter, leading Illinois Wesleyan’s baseball team to a 5-2 nonconference victory over Christian Brothers in Memphis, Tenn.

50 years ago (1972): Harold Nord was named most valuable performer and Mark Laesch was chosen captain for basketball at the Normal Community High School winter sports awards night. Laesch also earned the free throw award, while Pat Thomas was honored for his defensive play.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.