15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson agrees to four-year contract

5 years ago (2016): Addy Loeffler scored 18 points and Raven Hughes 15 as the University High School girls basketball team claimed at 51-32 victory over Champaign St. Thomas More. The Pioneers are 9-0 and ranked No. 4 in the Class 3A poll.

15 years ago (2006): Denver Johnson agreed to a four-year contract to remain as head football coach at Illinois State. The Redbirds were 9-4 this past season and reached the quarterfinals of the Division I Football Championship playoffs.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan’s undefeated basketball team captured its seventh victory by beating Indiana University-South Bend, 78-67. Brent Niebrugge had 16 points and 16 rebounds off the bench.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University’s basketball team shrugged off a sluggish first half and moved to an 86-75 victory over Northeast Missouri. Doug Collins finished with 27 points. Tall Ron DeVries led the Redbird rebounders with 14 and added 11 points.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.