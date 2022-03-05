15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State fires basketball coach Porter Moser

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State fell to Wichita State, 71-51, in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game, ending an eight-game winning streak that dropped the Redbirds to 27-6 on the season. Paris Lee led the Redbirds with 18 points in a losing effort.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State athletic director Sheahon Zenger fired head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser after four seasons. Moser leaves the program with a 51-67 overall record and a 22-50 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference.

25 years ago (1997): Normal Community boys basketball team improved to 17-9 with a 53-48 win over Washington in the Class AA Regional/Sectional Complex. Jonah Batambuze had 17 fourth-quarter points to lead the Ironmen.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State University’s women’s basketball team overcame an early seven-point deficit to defeat Northern Illinois, 65-63, in double overtime in the championship game of the Women’s State Tournament at Southern Illinois University. Margie Wright led the Redbirds with 15 points and Melinda Fischer added 14.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

