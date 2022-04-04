15 YEARS AGO: Illinois State begins individual workouts under new coach Tim Jankovich

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State University’s Amanda McClain has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete and Field Athlete of the Week. McClain set a meet record in the long jump at the EIU Big Blue Classic at 19 feet, 8¼ inches. She has a 3.92 cumulative grade-point average as a biological science major.

15 years ago (2007): The Tim Jankovich coaching era at Illinois State has officially begun. The Redbirds started individual workouts this week under their new head coach.

25 years ago (1997): Lincoln High School’s Adam Osborn scored 21 points and Hartsburg-Emden’s Josh Cheek added 20 to key the North All-Stars past the South, 139-105, in the 10th annual Lions Heart of Illinois All-Star Classic basketball game.

50 years ago (1972): After spotting University High two early runs, Bloomington’s baseball team rallied for 13 runs and dispatched of the Pioneers in a five-inning game at Fred Carlton Field. Jim Oien and Steve Armstrong both had round-trippers for the winning Raiders.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

