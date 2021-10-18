15 YEARS AGO: Gottsacker scores in overtime to lift Normal West in regional soccer

5 years ago (2016): Katie Volz had 15 service points, including six aces, while also leading Roanoke-Benson with eight assists as the Rockets defeated Midland, 25-13, 25-19 at Roanoke. Paige Sauder had seven kills and three blocks for the Rockets and Sam Kennell contributed 13 digs.

15 years ago (2006): Nate Gottsacker’s overtime goal lifted Normal West to a 2-1 victory over Bloomington in the semifinals of the Normal West Class AA Regional soccer tournament. West finished with 19 shots on goal and goalkeeper Rylan Miyat had six saves.

25 years ago (1996): Normal Community gave Coach Hud Venerable a happy 41st birthday by pounding Decatur Eisenhower, 53-0, to clinch the school’s first outright Big 12 Conference West Division football title since 1985.

50 years ago (1971): Coach Dennis Bridges greeted 26 candidates, including five lettermen, as basketball practice opened at Illinois Wesleyan University. Captain Stan Broers joins John Gibson, Don Wright, Dave Thompson and Dean Gravlin to provide Bridges with experienced players to open the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

