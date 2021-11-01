15 YEARS AGO: Freshman Osiris Eldridge leads Illinois State in exhibition victory

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan volleyball player Tyler Brown was named a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Volleyball Player of the Week. The sophomore outside hitter from Normal West High School averaged 5.38 kills per set as the Titans went 3-1 last week.

15 years ago (2006): Freshman Osiris Eldridge led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points as Illinois State hustled past Division II Missouri-St. Louis, 83-58, in an exhibition basketball game at Redbird Arena.

25 years ago (1996): Nate Miller’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Dave Glacinski with 1:45 left in the game pushed Lexington past No. 1-seeded Mooseheart, 20-14, in the first round of the Class 1A state football playoffs at Mooseheart.

50 years ago (1971): If Frank Chiodo had his way, he would start the football season now and write off those first games. Coach Chiodo’s University High School football team rumbled over Decatur Lakeview last week, 35-14, for their second straight victory after losing four of the first five games.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

