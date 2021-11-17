15 YEARS AGO: Freeman brothers help Ron Rose win IWU coaching debut

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State basketball great Doug Collins will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame during an enshrinement ceremony at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, Mo. Collins averaged 29.1 points per game during his three-year ISU varsity career from 1970-73.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois Wesleyan welcomed Ron Rose’s debut as its basketball coach by dominating Clarke College, 86-59, in the AmeriHost Inn Wisconsin-Whitewater Tournament. The Freeman brothers, Zach and Andrew, combined for 34 points and 20 rebounds.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan’s unbeaten football team will play Albion (Mich.) in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. The Titans, seeded No. 3 in the North Region, and No. 2 Albion both have 9-0 records.

50 years ago (1971): Fiery John McClure of Eureka and durable Larry Martin of New Lenox have been honored by the Illinois Wesleyan University football squad. McClure, a senior defensive back, was elected most valuable player. Martin, junior offensive center, was elected captain for 1972.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

