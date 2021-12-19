15 YEARS AGO: Freeman brothers combine for 49 points in Illinois Wesleyan victory

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan’s Rebekah Ehresman was named College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s basketball Player of the Week. Ehresman, a junior guard from El Paso-Gridley High School, scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the second half of a 79-52 win over Chicago.

15 years ago (2006): Twin brothers Andrew and Zach Freeman combined for 49 points and scored 36 of Illinois Wesleyan’s 49 second-half points as the Titans beat Hanover, 84-65. Andrew had 25 and Zach 24.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington’s Tiffany Hosea scored 18 points and the BHS defense shout out Decatur MacArthur in the first quarter en route to a 56-20 girls basketball victory.

50 years ago (1971): Dave Garrett of Circle Lanes bowled a 602-handicap total with scratch games of 256, 139 and 150 to cop first place in the senior boys competition in the 25th American Junior Bowling Congress birthday party event at Circle Lanes.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

