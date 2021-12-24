15 YEARS AGO: Eureka the top seed for Hawk Classic at Fairbury

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s men’s basketball team will be trying to gain revenge for a recent 70-68 loss to Tulsa in the third-place game of the Diamond Head Classic at Honolulu. ISU lost their tournament opener to San Francisco, 66-58.

15 years ago (2006): Holiday basketball tournament action will start tomorrow with the opening of the 22nd annual Hawk Classic at Fairbury. Eureka (7-1) is the No. 1 seed.

25 years ago (1996): Wichita State is enjoying a basketball resurgence under first-year coach Randy Smithson, a graduate of Normal Community High School. The Shockers include an upset of Kansas State in their early-season victories.

50 years ago (1971): Lincoln High School’s basketball team is running just about one month ahead of schedule. Paradoxically blessed with youth and experience, the state’s fourth-ranked team takes an 8-0 record into this week’s Edwardsville Holiday Tournament with Scott Betzelberger as the only senior in the starting lineup.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

