15 YEARS AGO: Dusty Koth leads University High boys to golf title

5 years ago (2016): Levi Ransom scored three touchdowns to lead the Pontiac High School football team to a 22-13 Corn Belt Conference win over Prairie Central. Ransom, who rushed for 71 yards on 20 carries, scored on runs of 8 and 6 yards and also hauled in a 41-yard TD pass from Kevin Gschwendtner.

15 years ago (2006): Dusty Koth fired a 1-under-par 71 to lead University High’s golf team to the Class AA title in the Redbird Classic at Washburn’s Snag Creek Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Tri-Valley High School’s Stephanie Adams had 15 service points and 16 assists to lead the Vikings to a 15-12, 17-15 win over Central Catholic in volleyball. Kristin Benjamin added eight kills for Tri-Valley.

50 years ago (1971): Hit by the graduation of Bruce Bell and the football defections of senior lettermen Dave Mizer and Steve Pankey, the University High School cross country team could find themselves running uphill this year. Top man may well be senior Dave Leonard, who finished 12th in the district last season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

