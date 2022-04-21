15 YEARS AGO: Dusty Burk rallies Bloomington Extreme to one-point victory

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State volleyball coach Melissa Myers will be inducted as part of the California University of Pennsylvania’s 22nd Athletic Hall of Fame Class. Myers was head coach at Cal U from 2002-07, registering a 161-49 record with five NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.

15 years ago (2007): Quarterback Dusty Burk, seeing his first action this season because of a knee injury, led the previously winless Bloomington Extreme to two touchdowns in the final 1 minute, 11 seconds and a thrilling 33-32 victory over the Lexington Horsemen.

25 years ago (1997): Jacqui Bliss and Garrett Larkin of Illinois Wesleyan have been selected by the National Strength and Conditioning Association as NSCA All-Americans. The program recognizes athletes who have excelled in their strength and conditioning.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State’s Adeola Aboyade-Cole was one of four athletes to tie the Kansas Relays meet record of 13.6 seconds in the semifinals of the 120-yard high hurdles. Aboyade-Cole’s previous best outdoor time was 13.8, the Illinois State school record.

