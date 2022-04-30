15 YEARS AGO: Drew Miller, Stacy Miller added to B-N Signature Cup squad

5 years ago (2017): Illinois State seniors Urh Krajnc Domiter and Dylan Steffens were named to the 2017 All-Missouri Valley Conference men’s tennis team, as announced by the league office.

15 years ago (2007): Captain Frank Niepagen’s final two selections for the Bloomington-Normal Golf Squad in the Lee Enterprises Signature Cup are Illinois State freshmen and former Intercity stars Stacy Miller and Drew Miller.

25 years ago (1997): The college football career of former Bloomington High School all-state receiver Marquis Mosely may not be over. Two weeks after he left the University of Illinois, Mosely is considering using his final year of eligibility at Illinois State.

50 years ago (1972): Former Illinois Wesleyan baseball player Doug Rader drove home one run in a decisive three-run rally in the third inning, then knocked in the winner with a seventh-inning double that produced a7-6 victory for the Houston Astros over the St. Louis Cardinals.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

