15 YEARS AGO: Denny Matthews earns Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence

5 years ago (2017): Tyler McCormick scored a game-high 17 points to lead the top-seeded Ridgeview High School basketball team to a 52-28 victory over Roanoke-Benson in the semifinal of the Class 1A Mount Pulaski Regional.

15 years ago (2007): Bloomington native Denny Matthews of the Kansas City Royals won the Ford C. Frick Award for major league baseball broadcasting excellence. The Central Catholic and Illinois Wesleyan graduate will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame July 29 at Cooperstown, N.Y.

25 years ago (1997): University High senior Tony Niebur won his second straight Class A state wrestling crown by beating Oregon’s Brian Suter 3-1 on a takedown with 55 seconds left in overtime of the 152-pound title bout.

50 years ago (1972): Junior forward Dick Kurtenbach scored 32 points as Chatsworth High School built a 38-18 halftime advantage and then breezed to a 66-51 opening round victory over Piper City in the Onarga Class A Regional Tournament. Gary Hitchens paced Piper City with 16 and Dale Crandall added 13 for the Bluestreaks.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

