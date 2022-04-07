15 YEARS AGO: Dave Feeney resigns as NCHS' girls basketball coach after eight seasons

5 years ago (2017): Brett Egan set LeRoy’s school record for career wins at 23, tossing a six-inning one-hitter in a 10-0 home victory over GCMS in the Heart of Illinois Conference opener for both teams. Egan (3-0) struck out 10 and walked one for the Panthers (6-2).

15 years ago (2007): After eight seasons highlighted by two Big 12 Conference championships and a Class AA sectional crown, Normal Community girls basketball coach David Feeney has resigned. “I’m just looking for maybe a different opportunity in coaching,” Feeney said.

25 years ago (1997): Sophomore Travis Beer fired a six-hitter and collected four of Bloomington High School’s 12 hits in a 9-2 nonconference victory over visiting Pontiac.

50 years ago (1972): Junior Randy Redenius was named most valuable basketball player at the Tri-Point High School athletic banquet. Senior Doug Gray was named most inspirational and won the defensive trophy, while Bill Spray was recognized as the rebounding leader and Greg Holloway took the free throw trophy.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

