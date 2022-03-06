15 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic's Brandon Dunson named to Class A All-State second team

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan’s James Maibuecher was named a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin men’s lacrosse Player of the Week. The junior midfielder tied for game-high honors with six goals as the Titans posted a 19-18 win over nationally ranked Ohio Wesleyan.

15 years ago (2007): Central Catholic High School senior guard Brandon Dunson has been named to the second team of The Associated Press Class A All-State boys basketball team. Dunson, a 6-foot-3 Tennessee-Chattanooga recruit, was the lone Pantagraph area player to be named to the first, second or third teams.

25 years ago (1997): A 56-point first-half outburst by Illinois Wesleyan led the Titans to a 105-66 drubbing of Maryville University in the opening-round game of the NCAA Midwest Regional. “That was a really good performance,” Wesleyan coach Dennie Bridges said.

50 years ago (1972): Election of Dean Gravlin as most valuable player for 1971-72 and Don Wright as captain for 1972-73 by members of the Illinois Wesleyan University basketball squad met with the approval of Coach Dennis Bridges. “I felt they were both excellent choices,” said Bridges.

