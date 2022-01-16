15 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic wins school-record 15th straight basketball game

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan’s Molly McGraw was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. McGraw, a junior guard from Central Catholic High School, averaged 25.5 points and shot 63.6% from the field at the Titans went 2-0 for the week.

15 years ago (2007): Central Catholic broke a 66-year-old school record with its 15th straight victory, a 65-51 win over Olympia. Aaron Garriott led the Saints with 18 points.

25 years ago (1997): With point guard Jamar Smiley wheeling and dealing for 14 assists, Illinois State went over the century mark in a 40-minute game for the first time in a decade by routing Indiana State, 101-58.

50 years ago (1972): Tami Sharp of Bloomington won three events and set one meet record in the Springfield AAU Invitational Swim meet. Sharp, swimming for Peoria, captured the 13- and 14-year-old girls 100-yard backstroke, the 200-yard freestyle and then won the 100-yard freestyle in the senior events.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

