 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic wins school-record 15th straight basketball game

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan’s Molly McGraw was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. McGraw, a junior guard from Central Catholic High School, averaged 25.5 points and shot 63.6% from the field at the Titans went 2-0 for the week.

15 years ago (2007): Central Catholic broke a 66-year-old school record with its 15th straight victory, a 65-51 win over Olympia. Aaron Garriott led the Saints with 18 points.

25 years ago (1997): With point guard Jamar Smiley wheeling and dealing for 14 assists, Illinois State went over the century mark in a 40-minute game for the first time in a decade by routing Indiana State, 101-58.

50 years ago (1972): Tami Sharp of Bloomington won three events and set one meet record in the Springfield AAU Invitational Swim meet. Sharp, swimming for Peoria, captured the 13- and 14-year-old girls 100-yard backstroke, the 200-yard freestyle and then won the 100-yard freestyle in the senior events.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears playoff free agent players to watch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News