15 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic graduate Justin Safford signs to play with Missouri

From Pages Past

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Bailey Turner had four hits and drove in two runs as Normal West High School rapped out 20 hits to down Olympia, 15-2, in a five-inning nonconference softball game at Stanford. Turner also earned the win, giving up two unearned runs.

15 years ago (2007): Former Central Catholic High School star Justin Safford has signed a national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at the University of Missouri.

25 years ago (1997): Ten years ago, Kelly Sampson was a senior at Normal Community High School. Today, she makes her living as a jockey, sitting atop an animal weighing 1,000 pounds as the only “girl” jockey around the Chicago thoroughbred scene.

50 years ago (1972): Illinois State University basketball star Doug Collins has been named winner of the Abe Saperstein Memorial Award given annually by the Chicago Press Club to a player of outstanding ability and character.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

