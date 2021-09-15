15 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic defense stuffs Olympia in 62-0 victory

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State men’s golfer David Perkins was selected as the Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week along with Southern Illinois’ Brandon Carlson and Matt Greenfield. Perkins, a freshman, fired a 4-under-par 68 in the final round of the Wisconsin Badger Invitational to lead the Redbirds.

15 years ago (2006): A stifling Central Catholic defense held Olympia to a net of minus 6 yards and Ryan Waldron scored five first-half touchdowns as the Saints rolled to a 62-0 Corn Belt Conference football victory.

25 years ago (1996): LeRoy native Mary Toohill won the Mitsubishi Motor Manufacturing-Town of Normal Half Marathon & More women’s 10,000-meter race in 36 minutes, 49 seconds despite having given birth to her second daughter via Caesarean section just 3½ months previously.

50 years ago (1971): Buzz Capra, former Illinois State University baseball star, made his major league debut with the New York Mets. Capra entered the first game of a doubleheader in the fifth and twirled four innings, allowing one hit, one unearned run, walking one and striking out four. The Mets lost to the Chicago Cubs, 6-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.