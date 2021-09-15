 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic defense stuffs Olympia in 62-0 victory

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State men’s golfer David Perkins was selected as the Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week along with Southern Illinois’ Brandon Carlson and Matt Greenfield. Perkins, a freshman, fired a 4-under-par 68 in the final round of the Wisconsin Badger Invitational to lead the Redbirds.

15 years ago (2006): A stifling Central Catholic defense held Olympia to a net of minus 6 yards and Ryan Waldron scored five first-half touchdowns as the Saints rolled to a 62-0 Corn Belt Conference football victory.

25 years ago (1996): LeRoy native Mary Toohill won the Mitsubishi Motor Manufacturing-Town of Normal Half Marathon & More women’s 10,000-meter race in 36 minutes, 49 seconds despite having given birth to her second daughter via Caesarean section just 3½ months previously.

50 years ago (1971): Buzz Capra, former Illinois State University baseball star, made his major league debut with the New York Mets. Capra entered the first game of a doubleheader in the fifth and twirled four innings, allowing one hit, one unearned run, walking one and striking out four. The Mets lost to the Chicago Cubs, 6-2.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan senior Hamid Bullie talks about upcoming game at Carroll

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News