15 YEARS AGO: Bocot, Lawrence help Bloomington win fifth straight Intercity Tournament title

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State’s 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Phil Fayne tallied 15 of his season-high 22 points after the intermission to lead the Redbirds to an 81-67 win over Ferris State before a Redbird Arena crowd of 3,704.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington captured its fifth straight Intercity Tournament boys basketball title with a 50-29 victory over Normal Community. Justin Bocot and Lonnie Lawrence led BHS with 13 points apiece, while teammates Cory Hainlen and D’Mitri Riggs each added 10.

25 years ago (1996): University High, ranked fourth in the season’s initial Class A poll, dismantled Central Catholic in the second quarter en route to a 53-35 win in the Intercity Tournament.

50 years ago (1971): A pair of free throws by Pontiac’s Terry Ragle with 33 seconds to go and two more by teammate Paul Panno with only five seconds left iced the game and sent the Indians to the dressing room with a 53-42 nonconference victory over Stephen Decatur at Pontiac.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

