15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Lonnie Lawrence signs with Trost, Division II Lewis

5 years ago (2017): Max Leonard was the male Athlete of the Year winner and Meg Stanley took the female Athlete of the Year award at Illinois Wesleyan’s sixth annual State Farm “Tommy Awards.” Leonard was the national discus champion and Stanley the national 1,650-yard freestyle champion in women’s swimming.

15 years ago (2007): When Scott Trost left Illinois Wesleyan for Division II Lewis University, he didn’t forget about Bloomington-Normal. Trost is taking one of the Intercity’s best as Bloomington High’s Lonnie Lawrence has signed a national letter of intent to play for Trost at Lewis.

25 years ago (1997): Mane Gavric’s three-run home run in the third inning keyed Illinois State to a 9-7 win over Indiana State in a Missouri Valley Conference baseball game at Sycamore Field.

50 years ago (1972): Decatur Eisenhower’s baseball team was stifled on one hit by Normal Community’s stylish lefthanded pitcher Mark Laesch in the Ironmen’s 5-1 Capitol Conference victory at Truman Keys Field. The game was shortened to 5½ innings because of rain.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

