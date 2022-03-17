15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Justin Bocot wins Class AA Slam Dunk Contest

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan junior guard Molly McGraw was among 30 players nationwide to earn honorable mention on the WBCA NCAA Division III Coaches’ All-American team. McGraw led the Titans with a 16.9 scoring average. Her 474 points is the sixth-most in an IWU single season.

15 years ago (2007): Southern Illinois basketball recruit Justin Bocot of Bloomington High School won the Class AA Slam Dunk Contest, scoring 40 points. Bocot later scored 40 again in the King of the Hill competition against Class A champion Eric Hobbie of Vandalia, who won with a score of 45.

25 years ago (1997): Illinois State juniors Dan Muller and Skip Schaefbauer have been named to the GTE Academic All-American Division I basketball team. Muller was a second-team selection, while Schaefbauer was named to the third team.

50 years ago (1972): For the third time in four years, Eric Bates has been elected most valuable wrestler at Illinois State University. Bates, who posted a 91-12 record in four years of varsity competition, was named an All-American wrestler four times.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

