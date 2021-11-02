15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington topples Normal Community in Class AA volleyball sectional

5 years ago (2016): Normal Community High School graduate Anthony Beane Jr. will play for the Austin Spurs in the NBA Development League when the season begins. The 6-foot-2 Beane, a guard, finished his collegiate career at Southern Illinois as the school’s third all-time leading scorer with 1,917 points.

15 years ago (2006): Second-seeded Bloomington rode 11 kills from Ashley Beyer and 10 from Kristin Petrinec to a 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 victory over top-seeded Normal Community in the title match of the NCHS Class AA Sectional volleyball tourney.

25 years ago (1996): LeRoy halfback Jake Roop rambled for 256 yards and two touchdowns and fullback Jeff Legner tacked on 128 yards and two scores as the Panthers walloped Beardstown, 44-7, in the first round of the Class 2A state football playoffs.

50 years ago (1971): Normal Community High School defensive end Jerry Kelly was credited with a fine game by Ironmen coach Dick Tharp in NCHS’ 20-14 win at Jacksonville. Kelly has had two good games in a row, according to Tharp.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.