15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington extends volleyball record to 16-0

5 years ago (2016): Normal Community product Mason Maier had a goal and two assists to lead the Illinois Wesleyan men’s soccer team to a 3-1 win over Coe College at Bloomington. The win snapped a three-game skid for the Titans, who evened their record at 3-3-1.

15 years ago (2006): The undefeated Bloomington volleyball team (16-0) used balance to beat Chatham Glenwood 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. Ashley Beyer collected 17 kills and 10 digs, Kristin Petrinec had 14 kills and Kristin Stauter contributed 37 assists and nine service points.

25 years ago (1996): Andi Hardwick connected for 20 kills for the seventh time this season as Illinois State stopped Purdue, 13-15, 15-4, 15-5, 15-9, in volleyball action at West Lafayette, Ind.

50 years ago (1971): Steve Mardis, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior quarterback from Bloomington, replaced starter Harold Queisser early in the second period and led Illinois State to an 18-14 nonconference victory over Central Missouri at Hancock Stadium. Mardis scored one touchdown and threw a pass for another to extend coach Larry Bitcoin’s home opening winning streak to six games.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

