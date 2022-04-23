15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington captures Intercity Girls Track and Field Meet title

5 years ago (2017): Sheila Woodcock used a 9-iron to record her second hole in one season on the 95-yard No. 11 hole at Dwight Country Club. Witnessing the feat were Randy Battle, Vicki Erschen, Moe Erschen and Donnie Price.

15 years ago (2007): With Paige Steffen, the top seed in four events, sidelined by a bad back, Bloomington High School’s girls track team picked up the slack and outscored runner-up Normal Community to win the 18th annual Intercity Track and Field Meet.

25 years ago (1997): Sporting a .374 team batting average with 10 games left in the regular season, Illinois Wesleyan’s baseball team has already hit a school-record 45 home runs. “We take a lot of pride in our hitting,” said IWU junior catcher/designated hitter George Stiglish.

50 years ago (1972): An Illinois State University senior earned a trip to the World Wrist Wrestling tournament by placing second in the Illinois competition. Rick Shelhamer of Oak Park took second behind Peoria’s Jerry Miller and will advanced to the world meet in Petaluma, Calif.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

