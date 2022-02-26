15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington basketball star Justin Bocot to sign with Southern Illinois

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan’s men’s lacrosse team got four goals each from James Maibuecher, Michael Julius and Will Rossi in a 26-11 handling of Hendrix College (Ark.) at Tucci Stadium.
15 years ago (2007): Bloomington High School basketball star Justin Bocot said he will sign a national letter of intent with Southern Illinois on April 11. He is averaging 20 points a game for the second straight season.
25 years ago (1997): Sophomore Jason Sproull’s 24 points sparked Central Catholic to a 63-55 victory over Olympia in a semifinal game of the Eureka Class A Regional.
50 years ago (1972): Eureka College’s Jack Woods qualified in two events for the national finals in the District 20 NAIA swim meet. Wood set District 20 records in winning the 100- and 200-yard butterfly events. He also finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley.
