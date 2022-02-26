 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Bloomington basketball star Justin Bocot to sign with Southern Illinois

  • 0
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Illinois Wesleyan’s men’s lacrosse team got four goals each from James Maibuecher, Michael Julius and Will Rossi in a 26-11 handling of Hendrix College (Ark.) at Tucci Stadium.

15 years ago (2007): Bloomington High School basketball star Justin Bocot said he will sign a national letter of intent with Southern Illinois on April 11. He is averaging 20 points a game for the second straight season.

25 years ago (1997): Sophomore Jason Sproull’s 24 points sparked Central Catholic to a 63-55 victory over Olympia in a semifinal game of the Eureka Class A Regional.

50 years ago (1972): Eureka College’s Jack Woods qualified in two events for the national finals in the District 20 NAIA swim meet. Wood set District 20 records in winning the 100- and 200-yard butterfly events. He also finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine's X-Men

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News