15 YEARS AGO: Ashley Timmerman paces Pontiac girls past Normal West

5 years ago (2017): Claire Weers netted 15 points to lead the Fieldcrest High School girls basketball team to a 46-31 Heart of Illinois Conference victory over Blue Ridge at Farmer City. Kianna Klendworth added 10 points for the Knights, who improved to 5-2 in HOIC play and 13-5 overall.

15 years ago (2007): Ashley Timmerman provided 15 points, eight assists and seven steals as the Pontiac High School girls basketball team topped Normal West, 49-41.

25 years ago (1997): Senior guard Jennifer Schmid poured in 37 points, 14 in the fourth quarter, as Heyworth rallied for a 57-55 girls basketball victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

50 years ago (1972): Dee Andros, once Pete Elliott’s right arm at Illinois and now coach of the Oregon State eleven, had this think about the color orange. Now Bob Blackman, the new Illinois coach, looks less like a pumpkin than Andros, but has worn an orange blazer during his team’s last five games.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

