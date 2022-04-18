15 YEARS AGO: Anthony Beane returning to Illinois State for second stint at assistant coach

5 years ago (2017): Flanagan-Cornell High School senior Nick Olson buried the shot put record at the 39th annual Livingston County Open track meet. Olson, who will sign a national letter of intent with Western Illinois, broke his own meet record of 53 feet, 9 inches with a mortar blast out to 56-7.

15 years ago (2007): Illinois State basketball coach Tim Jankovich announced he has hired Anthony Beane as an assistant coach. This will be the second stint for Beane at ISU, who worked on Tom Richardson’s staff from 2000 to 2002.

25 years ago (1997): Bloomington High School sophomore sensation Christin Wurth broke meet records in both the 800 and 1,600 at the Bloomington Girls Invitational track meet. Chelsea Gibson swept the 100 and 200 to lead Normal Community to a second place team finish.

50 years ago (1972): University High School sophomore J. B. Stevens scored a hole-in-one on the No. 4 hole at Illinois State University Golf Course. Stevens used an 8-iron to ace the 150-yard, par 3 hole. Witnessing the feat were Steve Goss, Pete Evans, Bob Milligan, Dean Miller, Tom Venker, Mike Venker and U High athletic director Bob Metcalf.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

