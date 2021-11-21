15 YEARS AGO: Andrew Gilmore's 19 points help lift Illinois Wesleyan past Illinois College

5 years ago (2016): Noah Young scored 19 points as Ridgeview High School’s boys basketball team opened its season with a 68-46 victory over Flanagan-Cornell in the Route 17 Classic at South Streator. Tyler McCormick added 18 points and seven assists for the Mustangs.

15 years ago (2006): Sophomore Andrew Gilmore scored a game-high 19 points to lead Illinois Wesleyan to a 75-70 basketball victory over Illinois College before a crowd of 1,800 at Shirk Center.

25 years ago (1996): Stock car driver Curt Piercy of Normal finished 10th in the final Automobile Racing Club of America point standings. Piercy started 15 of the 25 ARCA races and had one top-10 finish, earning $16,765.

50 years ago (1971): Jerry Catt, a hunter from Peoria, reported to McLean County sheriff’s that a dog and two rabbits were stolen while they were hunting about three miles southwest of Gridley. The dog was a black Labrador retriever.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.