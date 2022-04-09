 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Amber Smith leads Illinois State to softball sweep against Bradley

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2017): Brent Headrick turned in the second longest start of the season with six solid innings to key Illinois State to a 7-2 victory over Dayton at Duffy Bass Field. Jack Landwehr struck out three over the final three innings for his first save.

15 years ago (2007): Amber Smith’s line drive highlighted homer-happy Illinois State’s bludgeoning of Bradley in Missouri Valley Conference softball action. The Redbirds hit five round-trippers in a doubleheader sweep, 3-2 and 8-1.

25 years ago (1997): The freshmen on Illinois State’s baseball team led it to a doubleheader sweep of Bradley. Ryan Knox keyed a comeback win with two hits in the first game, a 6-4 11-inning win, while Todd Mitchell and Ryan Duncheon each had three hits in an 11-0 Redbird victory in the second game.

50 years ago (1972): Jack and Gene Pfanz of Pekin had the top dogs in the Mid-State Beagle Club field trials at Danvers. In the 15-inch division, Jack’s Lick-Creek Ben took top honors, while Gene’s Le High Casey won the 13-inch division.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

