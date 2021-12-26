 Skip to main content
From Pages Past

15 YEARS AGO: Alex Tanney helps Lexington slip past Dwight in Hawk Classic

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): Blake Graham scored 31 points and Justin Fox added 25 as Dwight cruised past Midland, 99-43, at the Marseilles Holiday Tournament. Dwight will face Serena in the quarterfinals.

15 years ago (2006): Lexington sharpshooter Alex Tanney sank two free throws with 6.7 seconds left and then stole a long pass to seal a 60-58 victory over Dwight in the first round of the Hawk Classic at Fairbury.

25 years ago (1996): James Fuller contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds as Normal Community dismantled Princeton, 62-35, in a first-round Class AA game of the Bloomington-Normal Holiday Classic basketball tournament.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School’s second-half surge carried the Purple Raiders to a 60-43 victory over Odin in a first-round game of the Edwardsville Holiday Tournament. David Hiser led Bloomington with 15 points, and Roger Nelson contributed 14.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

