15 YEARS AGO: Aaron Garriott, Central Catholic claim Class A regional title

5 years ago (2017): Eureka High School junior Tessa Leman was named to the first team of the Associated Press Class 2A girls all-state basketball squad. Leman contributed 16.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the Hornets.

15 years ago (2007): Central Catholic won the Ridgeview Class A Regional title with a disciplined defense that stopped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 63-43. Junior guard Aaron Garriott led the Saints with 18 points.

25 years ago (1997): Bloomington High School tennis player Brian Verban finished second at the Big Hitters Tournament in Galesburg, losing the title match to Hinsdale Central’s Tom Buetikofer. Both players are ranked in the top eight in the IHSA in preseason rankings.

50 years ago (1972): Gridley’s Jeff Roth was sensational with his fine outshooting and slick driving maneuvers in a 39-point performance in the Redskins’ 79-59 rout of Fairbury-Cropsey in a first-round game of the Fairbury-Cropsey Class A Regional Tournament.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

